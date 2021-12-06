ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mindy Kaling Stuns in Gingham Dress & Pointy Pumps With Sculptural Heels for Teen Vogue Summit & Block Party

By Tara Larson
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2olrbz_0dFdc7R600

Mindy Kaling looked sleek and stylish at the Teen Vogue Summit & Block Party in Los Angeles on Saturday. The actress shared a photo of her look the next day on her Instagram. To the event, she wore a midi dress from Thom Browne in a gingham print in shades of blues and white. The dress included a matching belt, cinched in at the waist. Kaling added gold jewelry to the look, including a chainlink necklace and watch. She also carried a black structured bag.

Kaling wore shoes from Daniela Uribe. Her pointed-toe pumps featured a white leather material and both silver and gold chain detailing. The black heel, in the shape of the brand’s logo, reached over 4 inches in height.

When it comes to fashion, Kaling is known for being colorful and bright. The “Sex Lives of College Girls” creator always turns looks, whether dressing up at home or on the red carpet. Her style also mixes affordable and high-end labels, making her a favorite on the celebrity style scene. For formal occasions, she’s been spotted in bold and sparkling gowns by designers like Salvador Perez, Dolce and Gabbana, and Reem Acra. While off-duty, the star can be seen in printed dresses and sets by Tory Burch, Norma Kamali, J.Crew, Alessandra Rich and more.

On the shoe front, Kaling’s preferences are similarly varied and glamorous. The “Office” star can be seen in neutral and multicolored sneakers by Kurt Geiger London, Hoka One One and Converse. For dressier occasions, she always makes a statement in pointed-toe and platform sandals and pumps by Stuart Weitzman, Sarah Flint, Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman and more top labels.

Lifestyle
