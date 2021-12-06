ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers needed to run more in Week 13 loss to Seahawks

By Eric Gamboa
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers needed to run the ball more in the loss to the Seahawks, as the run was working but the team leaned away down the stretch. Heading into their Week 13 matchup against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers were favored to win by three...

ninernoise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Tony Romo under fire for Aaron Rodgers comments during Packers-Seahawks broadcast

Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
NFL
CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
George Kittle
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Russell Wilson’s Seemingly Inevitable Divorce

Russell Wilson’s return hasn’t pulled the Seahawks out of their tailspin, and that’s ominous for his future in Seattle. In this issue:. Why a split could be coming between Wilson and the Seahawks. Wilson already signaled his discontent last offseason. What’s next?. What to make of...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks offense awful again in week 12 loss to Washington

The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Washington Football Team in week 12 17-15 and are now 3-8. The offense once again was the main issue and seems unfixable. Worse, Russell Wilson has been terrible ever since he returned from injury and the problem appears to be more about confidence than his middle finger.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Hawks#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Niners
NBC Bay Area

49ers' Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner Expected to Miss Seahawks Game in Week 13

Samuel, Warner expected out for 49ers' Week 13 game at Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers will have to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 without two of the team's top performers on offense and defense. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner are expected...
NFL
USA Today

Latest loss leaves Seahawks facing meaningless weeks ahead

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Since the arrival of Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner in 2012, the Seattle Seahawks have played one game in the previous nine seasons that was deemed meaningless. It looks as if it's about to be a long six weeks of meaningless football in the Pacific Northwest...
NFL
Yardbarker

Why the 49ers Need Dee Ford to Return Against the Seahawks

Fred Warner will miss the first game of his career versus Seattle. It is a game that, despite the Seahawks being in a poor state, cannot be overlooked. The 49ers have won only ONCE in Seattle since 2011 dating back to the season finale in 2019 when Dre Greenlaw clinched the NFC West with his game saving goal line stand.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 takeaways from Seattle Seahawks worrisome Week 12 loss

The Seattle Seahawks are not who we thought they were. That has become abundantly clear as they have now lost three straight games, all in similar fashion. As the offensive struggles continue, so does the frustration. It mounts larger and larger each game as this offense has just simply failed to execute.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Seahawks: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 13 matchup

59 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers head on the road, traveling to Seattle to take on the Seahawks. The 49ers look to win in Seattle and split the season series with the Seahawks for the second time in three seasons.
NFL
NESN

The Seahawks activate Adrian Peterson for Week 13 against the 49ers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Seattle has activated Adrian Peterson from the practice squad for their Week 13 game against the 49ers. Peterson has been with the Seahawks for less than a week but is expected to play on Sunday. Seattle is hurting at running back; Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny, and Travis Homer are all questionable with various injuries. In three games for the Titans this season, Peterson accrued 82 yards on 27 attempts for one touchdown, and his average three yards per carry is a long way off his career average of 4.6. Peterson is a bandaid on a bad situation in Seattle, so this doesn’t seem like a long-term marriage. However, it’ll be interesting to see how Peterson performs with a different offense in front of him.
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Carroll: Al Woods key in Seahawks shutting down 49ers’ run game

The Seahawks were able to pull out a big 30-23 victory on Sunday over a San Francisco 49ers team that entered the week on a three-game winning streak thanks to a strong rushing attack. In those three wins, the 49ers rushed for at least 156 yards in each game and...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

200K+
Followers
388K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy