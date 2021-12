An early morning fire destroyed the garage of a south Loveland home on Tuesday, but the cause of the blaze is still unknown. Loveland Fire Rescue Authority Division Chief Greg Ward said crews were assigned to the fire at a house in the 300 block of Gaylord Drive at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday when neighbors called 911. The house’s residents were outside when crews arrived on scene, and no one was injured, according to Ward. The house’s inhabitants, a family of six, were displaced by the fire and are being aided by the Red Cross.

