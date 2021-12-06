ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MongoDB shares jump as revenue growth accelerates

By Jordan Novet, @jordannovet
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevenue growth accelerated, including in the fast-growing Atlas cloud service category. Sales and marketing expenses continue to mount. Shares of database software maker MongoDB were up as much as 18% in extended trading on Monday after issuing fiscal third-quarter results. Here's how the company did:. Earnings: Loss of 11...

