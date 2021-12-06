Poshmark CEO says the buy now, pay later trend brings new buyers to its business

As Americans shop for the holidays, they will likely see a swarm of offers to get their gifts now but pay for them later in fixed monthly installments. Fueled by several hot Silicon Valley startups as well as a push by the big credit card companies, "buy now, pay later" is now available for purchasing a $1,500 Peloton exercise bicycle as well as a $60 floral bouquet. Thousands of retailers, big and small, often have an option on their websites to pay for a purchase in installments at checkout. In the case of credit cards, customers are being allowed to create fixed payment plans days or even a few weeks after the purchase.

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO