Economy

Poshmark CEO says the buy now, pay later trend brings new buyers to its business

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoshmark CEO Manish Chandra joins 'Closing Bell' to...

www.cnbc.com

Cumberland County Sentinel

'Buy now, pay later' catches on

As Americans shop for the holidays, they will likely see a swarm of offers to get their gifts now but pay for them later in fixed monthly installments. Fueled by several hot Silicon Valley startups as well as a push by the big credit card companies, "buy now, pay later" is now available for purchasing a $1,500 Peloton exercise bicycle as well as a $60 floral bouquet. Thousands of retailers, big and small, often have an option on their websites to pay for a purchase in installments at checkout. In the case of credit cards, customers are being allowed to create fixed payment plans days or even a few weeks after the purchase.
RETAIL
kfgo.com

PayPal says ‘buy now, pay later’ volumes surged 400% on Black Friday

LONDON (Reuters) – Volumes on PayPal Inc’s ‘buy now, pay later’ platform were five times higher this Black Friday compared with a year earlier as the payments giant starts to gain traction in the fast-growing credit method, the company’s chief executive told the Reuters Next conference. PayPal launched its “Buy...
ECONOMY
wtae.com

Rossen Reports: Is 'buy now, pay later' option right for you?

Remember layaway? A retailer will set aside the item you want in a storage room and once you pay for it in full, you get to take the item home. Now, retailers are abandoning layaway and replacing it with Buy Now, Pay Later apps. A skyrocketing number of shoppers are turning to those installment payment apps this holiday season. What are these apps? It’s a payment plan that will let you walk out of the store with the item, and then you pay later.
CELL PHONES
FOXBusiness

'Buy now, pay later' becomes popular in time for the holiday season

SHOPPING
BBC

Microsoft Edge buy now pay later scheme met with criticism

Microsoft is under fire from angry users after announcing plans for a built-in "buy now pay later" function in its Edge web browser. Such schemes let buyers divide payments into smaller chunks over time - but have been criticised for their risk of users getting into debt. Microsoft has added...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

In-Store Checkout Set to Drive Buy Now Pay Later Growth

With 14% of online shoppers — more than 28 million U.S. adults — using buy now, pay later (BNPL) to pay for a purchase at least once in the last 12 months, there isn’t any question that the payment option has become mainstream. Tristan Roffey, vice president and group head...
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Consumer Reports.org

The Risks of Buy Now, Pay Later Programs

As the holiday shopping season shifts into overdrive, more and more consumers are opting for buy now, pay later plans, which let you spread out your bill payments over additional weeks, usually with no interest or fees. The payment plans are offered by a growing number of retailers, including Amazon,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Street.Com

Buy Now, Pay Later Surged on Cyber Monday as Financing Increases

The use of buy now, pay later financing is surging this holiday season alongside growth in companies offering the increasingly popular payment option. Buy now, pay later revenue rose 21% year-over-year on Cyber Monday – the busiest online shopping day of the year – and orders ticked 1% higher versus last year, according to Adobe’s Digital Economy Index, which analyzes direct consumer transactions online.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

India’s Simpl raises $40 million for its buy now, pay later service

Valar Ventures and IA Ventures led the six-year-old startup’s Series B round. LFH Ventures and some existing investors also participated in the round, said the startup, which has raised $83 million to date. Simpl partners with popular online brands and offers their customers the ability to make purchases without paying...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

How Old-Style Buy Now, Pay Later Became Trendy ‘BNPL’

Millennials and Gen Zers have an addictive new way to buy stuff that would look familiar to their great-grandparents. “Buy now, pay later” is a type of consumer credit that really got going in the 19th century when Singer sewing machines were sold for a “dollar down, dollar a week.” But the modern fintech twist in “BNPL” is that it’s aimed at people making impulse purchases of fashion or jewelry or electronics rather than sofas or refrigerators. It’s delivered through apps that are wildly popular, leading to dizzying valuations of startups such as Klarna, Affirm and Afterpay. Regulators from the U.K. to Singapore worry that young borrowers are getting in over their heads.
SHOPPING
centraloregondaily.com

What to know about ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’

They’re so easy to use, they almost seem too good to be true. Is there a catch?. With Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services, you can walk away with that expensive exercise bike, entertainment system, sectional sofa, or anything else that catches your eye, even if you can’t cover the costs in the moment.
SHOPPING
protocol.com

‘Buy now, pay later’ is booming. But companies are facing pressure to change.

This holiday season, merchants are poised to use "buy now, pay later" like never before. Not just a hot new payments or ecommerce feature, it's also a key marketing feature to drive more sales for merchants. The growth has been quick. Consumers are expected to make $100 billion in "buy now, pay later" purchases in 2021, up from $24 billion in 2020, and could increase up to 15 times its current volume by 2025.
RETAIL
crowdfundinsider.com

BNPL Fintech Afterpay Introduces Buy Now, Pay Later Subscriptions In the US

(ASX:APT), a provider of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payments, has announced its subscription solution – giving US consumers the option to pay for their recurring purchases in installments. Merchants such as IPSY, BoxyCharm, Savage X Fenty, and Fabletics will be among the first to provide Afterpay‘s subscription payments, which...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Sezzle and banking partners go bigger with buy now/pay later

For fintechs in the expanding buy now/pay later lending sector, forming partnerships with merchants, payment card networks and lenders is critical for achieving scale, as evidenced by a recent frenzy of dealmaking. In recent weeks Klarna announced a pact to extend BNPL services through Stripe, and Amazon has expanded a...
BUSINESS

