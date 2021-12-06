Heatable Lunch Box Market Increasing Demand by key players LOCK&LOCK, Relea, Sarohiuly

Opportunities in the FRP pole market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the FRP pole market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%. In this market, filament winding is expected to remain the largest process. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like the growing demand for FRP poles in new infrastructure projects, as well as replacement of metal, concrete, and wooden poles.

INDUSTRY ・ 17 HOURS AGO