NO SURPRISE: HOUSE PANEL PICKS LEGISLATIVE MAP, KICKS ASIDE HOGAN’s: The debate over how to redraw Maryland’s eight congressional districts came to a head on Monday afternoon as a joint legislative committee voted to advance one redistricting map over an opposing map. The map that will be sent to the floor during this week’s special session is the product of a bipartisan committee of General Assembly lawmakers. The map that failed to advance is the product of a citizens’ redistricting commission whose members were appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan. Bryan Renbaum/Maryland Reporter.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO