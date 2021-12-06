ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elevator Modernization Market May See Big Move | Kohler Elevator, ThyssenKrupp, Hitachi

 2 days ago

The " Worldwide Elevator Modernization - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and...

Electric Scooter Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the electric scooter market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from basic electric scooter to advanced electric scooters. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the electric scooter market is expected to reach $16.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1.2%. In this market, retro electric scooter is expected to remain the largest product type, and sealed lead acid batteries segment is expected to remain the largest battery type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing concerns on environmental pollution, and rising investment from Chinese government to develop charging stations infrastructure.
BICYCLES
Urinary Incontinence Market Report | Size, Growth, Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new release on the global urinary incontinence market. The report provides a thorough outline of the market's likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022, based on a solid analysis of the market's growth drivers and overall economic environment. The report estimates the global urinary incontinence market to exhibit a CAGR of 3-4% over the forecast period. The global urinary incontinence market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 27,775.9 million by 2022.
MARKETS
Amniocentesis Needle Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market

According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Amniocentesis Needle to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
Industrial Goods And Manufacturing Is The Second Dominant Sector Demanding Thermal Transfer Labels Market

The study on the Global Thermal Transfer Label Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Thermal Transfer Label Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Thermal Transfer Label Market during the forecast period (2021-2031).
INDUSTRY
Digital Twin & Digital Thread Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- ANSYS, IBM, SAP

Global Digital Twin & Digital Thread Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Digital Twin & Digital Thread Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are General Electric Company, Cal-Tek Srl, Mevea Ltd., Cityzenith, Lanner Group Limited, Rescale, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE & ANSYS, Inc..
MARKETS
Small Wind Power Market Size to exceed USD 14.5 Billion by 2027

The realization of the advantages of clean and secure energy is estimated to transform the small wind power market size in 2020. The renewable energy reports are formed by Market Research Future, which presents market options for progress. An income base of USD 1,338.1 million is predicted to be accomplished at a CAGR of 14.38% by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Emergency Hospital Beds Market Views: Taking A Nimble Approach To 2022 | Stryker, LINET, Arjo, Howard Wright

A new 168 page research study released with title 'Global Emergency Hospital Beds Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa but also players analysis with profile such as Invacare Corporation (United States), Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (United States), Stryker Corporation (United States), LINET (Czechia), Arjo (Sweden), Howard Wright Limited (New Zealand), Midmark Corp (United States) etc. With n-number of tables and figures examining the Emergency Hospital Beds Market, the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026.
MARKETS
Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% by 2031 | FLIR Systems, Safran SA, BAE Systems

Latest publication on 'Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market to 2031' is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as FLIR Systems Inc, Safran SA, BAE Systems, Radiozavod JSC, QinetiQ Group Plc, Kalashnikov Group, General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS), Northrop Grumman, Milrem Robotics, Aselsan. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.
MARKETS
Easy and Affordable Market Growth Scenario: : Expect A Substantial Beat

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 46 pages on title 'Easy and Affordable - TrendSights Analysis 2021' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3382163-easy-and-affordable-trendsights-analysis. Summary...
MARKETS
MortgageGym Market Overview with Qualitative analysis, Competitive landscape & Forecast 2026

Latest publication on 'MortgageGym - Tech Innovator Profile' is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Together, Precise Mortgages, Vida Homeloans, Kensington Mortgages, LSL. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.
MARKETS
Power Battery Management System Market to hit USD 14042.04 Million by 2027, with a 18.59-GR

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest report on the Global Power Battery Management System Market 2020, discussed factors that control the market. An analysis of the COVID 19 on the battery power management system market is studied for the analysis of period is offered with the report. As per MRFR data, the expansion of the power battery management market is anticipated at 12.59?GR across the analysis period. The power battery management system market value is expected to reach USD 10042.04 Mn by 2025.
MARKETS
Scotch Whisky Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Diageo, Pernod Ricard, William Grant & Sons

The latest survey report released by HTF MI on Global Scotch Whisky Market helps in identifying and tracking major & emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making and create effective strategies to gain edge over competition. Some of the players surveyed in research coverage of Scotch Whisky market study are Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, William Grant & Sons, Aceo, Ben Nevis Distillery, Brown-Forman, Edrington, Glenmorangie, George Ballantine and Son, Gordon & MacPhail, Harvey's of Edinburgh International, International Beverage & Isle of Arran Distillers.
MARKETS
Digital Substation Market to grow at over 7.5-GR during the forecast period

The ease in maintaining digital substations is predicted to transform the digital substation market share 2020. The power generation, transmission and distribution reports are made by Market Research Future, which includes market options for expansion. A 7.5?GR is estimated to shape the global digital substation market size in the upcoming period.
INDUSTRY
Asia Pacific Metal Trauma Implant Market is projected reach US$ 4,935.2 million in 2021, Owing to Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies

A metal trauma implant is a medical device that is used for reducing the pain and discomfort associated with fractures. These devices contain a metal plate and other components such as wires, screws, and nails. This medical device is used to treat tumors and diseases of the bones. It is widely used for orthopedic procedures, and it improves the function of the joint. The main benefit of the metal trauma implant is that it is able to adapt to the body’s own tissue. The metal trauma implant is highly durable and is very resistant to wear and tear. The metal trauma implant can last for a long time and is not prone to corrosion.
MARKETS
Flow Battery Market to grow at a CAGR of 30.68% during the forecast period

The global flow battery market size will grow at a whopping 30.68?GR between 2018- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future's flow battery market forecast. A flow battery, simply put, is a form of a rechargeable battery or electrochemical cell. This is an electrical storage device that is connected between a conventional battery and a fuel cell. It offers two chemical components that are easily dissolved in liquids and contain two electrolyte solutions in two tanks that are connected with two independent loops.
BUSINESS
Working Capital Loan Market Report Helps To Predict Investment In An Emerging Market by Forecast 2021-2030

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title 2021-2030 Report on Global Working Capital Loan Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel with detailed information of Product Types [, Banking Loan & Non-Banking Institutions Loan], Applications [SMEs, Large Enterprises & Individuals] & Key Players Such as Agricultural Bank of China Limited, Banco Santander SA, Bank of America Corporation, Bank of China Limited, Bank of Communications Co Ltd, Barclays Bank PLC, BB&T, BNP Paribas SA, BPCE, China Construction Bank Corporation, China Development Bank, China Merchants Bank Co Ltd, Citibank, Deutsche Bank AG, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Limited, Industrial Bank Co Ltd, JAPAN POST BANK Co Ltd, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mizuho Bank Ltd, MUFG Bank Ltd., PNC Financial Services Group Inc & Postal Savings Bank of China Co Ltd etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Working Capital Loan report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS
Corporate Wellness Market Current Scenario Trends, Comprehensive Analysis and Regional Forecast to 2027

High stress levels and deadlines at the workplace have caused many a breakdown among employees. Corporate wellness programs are designed by large organizations by themselves or with the help of others for ensuring the wellbeing of employees. They contain a holistic approach and deal with employee behavior in a steady manner. The global corporate wellness market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) analyzes the value of various solutions by prioritizing employee health.
MARKETS
The Influx Of Veganism Has Upheld Demand For Plant Protein Market During The Forecast Period 2021-2031

The study on the Global Plant Protein Ingredient Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Plant Protein Ingredient Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Plant Protein Ingredient Market during the forecast period (2021-2031).
MARKETS
5G: Review of 5G Technology Readiness and Commercialization

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 45 pages on title '5G: Review of 5G Technology Readiness and Commercialization' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players such as Affirmed Networks, Altiostar, ASOCS, Athonet, Cisco, Connectum, Core Network Dynamics, Corning, Ericsson ETC.
MARKETS
Big Data in Healthcare Market Research Probable Key Development To Be Observed by Outlook 2021-2030

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title 2021-2030 Report on Global Big Data in Healthcare Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel with detailed information of Product Types [, Services, Software & Hardware], Applications [Financial Analytics, Operational Analytics, Population Health Analytics, Clinical Data Analytics & Other] & Key Players Such as Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Cisco, Citius Tech, Cognizant, Cotiviti, Dell, Epic System Corporation, GE Healthcare, Health Catalyst, IBM, Innovalon, McKesson, MEDEANALYTICS, Microsoft, Optum, Oracle, Philips, SAS Institute, SCIO Health Analytics, Siemens, Viteros Health, Wipro & Xerox Corporation etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Big Data in Healthcare report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS

