College football Week 13, also known as Rivalry Week, is the best week on the college football calendar because just about everyone has something to play for. Are you in the Playoff hunt? Great, you’d better win. Are you trying to win your conference title? Awesome, you’d better win. Are you out of the hunt altogether, but playing against a team you hate? Well, then you really ought to win, because it might be the only highlight of your season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO