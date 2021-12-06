Bundle up tonight; winter weather could make it mighty cold around Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. — If you haven't already, make sure you take your mittens if you venture out Monday night or Tuesday morning — and perhaps even have your snow boots standing by.

In a stark contrast to Sunday night's temperature up to 61 degrees, Monday night's forecast calls for a low around 18 degrees, rising to all of about 29 on Tuesday, according the National Weather Service.

By Tuesday night, it might look as well as feel like actual winter, with a 40% chance of snow after 9 p.m., likely accumulating less than half an inch overnight amid a low around 22 degrees.

Wednesday could have a slight chance of snow before 8 a.m., then is expected to be sunny with a high daytime temperature up to 35 degrees, according to the NWS website. The remainder of the week promises daytime temperatures in the 40s, albeit with the potential for rain by the end of the week.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.