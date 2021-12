Franchise operator and owner Steven Catalano expects a new Dunkin' to open at 500 Cool Springs Blvd. in Franklin by the end of the year. The national chain’s menu offerings include a range of frosted doughnuts, other baked goods, sandwiches and coffee drinks. The store will be the chain's third location in Franklin as there are stores open on Carothers Parkway and New Parkway West. The new store will open in a building previously occupied by a Regions Bank branch, and according to Catalano, the expected opening depends on obtaining a certificate of occupancy after the remodeling is complete. www.dunkindonuts.com.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 21 DAYS AGO