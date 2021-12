Originally Posted On: https://www.madaboutmidcenturymodern.com/the-cesca-chair-latest-trend/. The Cesca chair is a mid century staple and has been around since 1928 but it is having a moment right now. From movies to fashion mags it is everywhere and it is the chair to covet. Inspired by the Bauhaus movement it was designed by Hungarian architect and designer, Marcel Breuer. Having already created the tubular steel frame for his Wassily chair in 1926 (another classic), this time he created a chair for dining or working and used rattan with the wood frame to create the stunning Cesca Chair.

