Customer Feedback Software Market May See a Big Move | HubSpot, Zendesk, Qualtrics

 2 days ago

Latest released Global Customer Feedback Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived...

Online Recruitment Platform Market May See a Big Move | SimplyHired, Monster, SEEK, Zhilian, 51job

Worldwide Online Recruitment Platform Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Online Recruitment Platform Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Recruit, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, SEEK, Zhilian, 51job, Naukri, StepStone, Dice Holdings, Glassdoor, SimplyHired, TopUSAJobs, 104 Job Bank.
HackerNoon

AI-driven Sentiment Analysis: Hacking Emotions to Boost Customer Service

AI-powered sentiment analysis is the process of identifying emotions expressed in words using artificial intelligence and its subtypes. It follows a predetermined metric to understand how positive, neutral, or negative a piece of text sounds. AI can analyze millions of comments posted on social media, review sites, and online surveys. It can even obtain data from videos. Real-time sentiment analysis enables companies to spot negative attitudes towards their products, empowering them to make a change and address those issues in real-time. Using AI-based sentiment analysis, you can rearrange customer service tickets to address negative feedback on time.
Las Vegas Herald

Help Desk Systems Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants LiveChat, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Freshservice, MSP Anywhere

The Latest Released Help Desk Systems market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Help Desk Systems market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Help Desk Systems market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Freshdesk, Zendesk, Freshservice, LiveAgent, Samanage, Front, AzureDesk, ManageEngine ServiceDesk, Techinline FixMe.IT, Nectar Desk, TeamSupport, Vision Helpdesk, JIRA Service Desk, xSellco, LiveChat, MSP Anywhere, Dixa, NABD, DiamanteDesk, ZupportDesk.
Perishable Goods Transportation Market May see a Big Move | Major Giants Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM, Swift Transportation

The latest launched report on Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Perishable Goods Transportation. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as C.H. Robinson, Ingersoll Rand, Maersk Line, NYK Line, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA CGM, Swift Transportation, MOL, Comcar Industries, Inc, VersaCold, Africa Express Line, COSCO SHIPPING, FST Logistics, Bay & Bay, K Line Logistics, Stevens Transport, Maestro Reefers, CSAV, Weber Logistics, Hanson Logistics, Geest Line & Kyowa Shipping.
IIoT Device Management Market to Hit US$ 14 billion and Grow at CAGR 15% During Forecasts Period 2021-2027 | Axiros, Axiomtek, Amazon Web Services, Amplia Soluciones SL, Record Evolution GmbH, Davra, WellAware Holdings Inc, Datadog

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "IIoT Device Management Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The IIoT Device Management market research includes comprehensive information on developing trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market fetters that may affect the industry's market atmosphere. It includes a product, application, and competition examination, as well as a detailed examination of the market sections. With planned examination, micro and macro market trends and situations, pricing examination, and a rounded assessment of market situations in the forecast term, the research report keeps a close eye on major rivals. It's thorough research that focuses on important and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographic examination. The report also includes the forecast for the year 2021-2027. Market trends, market analysis and in-depth data is provided in the report.
Latest Study on Logistics Automation Market hints a True Blockbuster | Wisetech Global, Vitronic, Honeywell Intelligrated, Inspirage

The Latest Released Logistics Automation market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Logistics Automation market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Logistics Automation market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Hinditron, Murata Machinery, Mecalux, S.A., Framos, SSI Schaefer, Falcon Autotech, Vitronic, Honeywell Intelligrated, Inspirage, Toshiba Infrastructure System, Ulma Handling Systems, Matternet, Swisslog, Jungheinrich AG, System Logistics SPA, Dematic, Wisetech Global, Si Systems, Daifuku, JBT Corporation, Beumer Group, Knapp AG, Pcdata, TGW Logistics Group GmbH & Opex Corporation.
Amniocentesis Needle Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market

According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Amniocentesis Needle to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
Movement Disorder Market: Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2031

250 Pages Movement Disorder Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Movement Disorder to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
IT Service Management Tools Market Size, Share,Demand,Outlook and Forecast 2028 | SAP, Ivanti Software, Matrix42 AG, IBM

Market.biz recently published a new study titled “Global IT Service Management Tools Market 2021” Size Report, Growth and Forecast 2022-2028, Breakdown Data by Company, Key Regions, Types and Applications. The research is compiled using primary and secondary research methods to accurately and accurately understand the IT Service Management Tools market. Analysts use top-down and bottom-up methods to evaluate market segments and correctly assess their impact on the IT Service Management Tools market.
Urinary Incontinence Market Report | Size, Growth, Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new release on the global urinary incontinence market. The report provides a thorough outline of the market's likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022, based on a solid analysis of the market's growth drivers and overall economic environment. The report estimates the global urinary incontinence market to exhibit a CAGR of 3-4% over the forecast period. The global urinary incontinence market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 27,775.9 million by 2022.
FRP Pole Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the FRP pole market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the FRP pole market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%. In this market, filament winding is expected to remain the largest process. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like the growing demand for FRP poles in new infrastructure projects, as well as replacement of metal, concrete, and wooden poles.
GigaOm Radar for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)

Endpoint management is one of the most significant challenges enterprises face today. The modern workforce is becoming more distributed and demanding the flexibility to work where they want, when they want. Business leaders must respond to this demand and provide access to the services employees require, while also maintaining security and control of the business’s data assets.
Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

250 Pages Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
Yogurt Cup Market Projected to be Resilient during 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Over time, the packaging industry has changed tremendously, encouraging manufactures to introduce innovative, catchy packaging products to grab the eye-balls of customers. Catering to the growing customer needs, they have developed multipack solutions like yogurt cups to lure huge masses. These cups are composed of plastic, paper, foam and aluminum foil lid film. The food & beverage industries are increasingly depending on them not just to hold yogurt, but also to add to the brand image of the company.
Sales Of Epoxy Curing Agents Is Expected To Reach Nearly Us$ 2 Bn In The Assessment Period By Registering A CAGR Of Nearly 5% During The Forecast Period 2021-2031

The study on the Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Epoxy Curing Agents Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Epoxy Curing Agents Market during the forecast period (2021-2031).
Rapid Development of Society and People's Requirements For Living Standards to Bolster Demand of Eye Balm Market: States Fact.MR

The skin around the eyes is relatively fragile and more susceptible to external damage than rest of the facial skin. It is medically proven that the thickness of the eye area is 0.03-0.05 cm, while the thickness of the facial skin is about 0.08-0.15cm, a difference of three times. Therefore, the ingredients and technology have become the key points for eye care products to stand out.
Rise of Micro-kitchens in the Restaurant Industry to Boost Prep Tables Market Demand

In commercial kitchens and the restaurant industry, the right set up of prep tables plays a pivotal role in improving the efficiency of the kitchen. Restaurant owners are becoming more aware of the importance of prep tables in achieving comprehensive business growth in the market. Rising growth of the quick service restaurants (QSR) industry is complementing the development of the prep tables market. Manufacturing prep tables to meet dynamic consumer demands is emerging as a popular trend among market players in the prep tables market.
Flora Growth Expands Line of Lifestyle Brands Following Vessel Acquisition

Flora Growth has followed through with its definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Vessel’s equity interests. This acquisition opens Flora up to the North American market, in addition to expanding its brand portfolio, with a proven operator that has achieved trailing 12-months revenue of $6.6 million and year-over-year growth of 90%
