WH announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.” White...

herald-review.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

US reiterates support to Taiwan amid Chinese military incursions

Taipei [Taiwan], December 7 (ANI): Amid increasing China's military incursions in Taiwan, US Secretary of Commerce Gina M Raimondo on Monday reiterated Washington's support to Taipei and said that the US is eager to work with the democratic island on commercial issues of common concern. The developments came during a...
FOREIGN POLICY
foreigndesknews.com

Taiwan to Participate in US Summit for Democracy as China Snubbed

Taiwan will take part in a virtual U.S. Summit for Democracy this week after countries like China and Russia failed to make the list of attendees in another sign of American support for the East Asian democracy. Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States, and Digital Minister...
FOREIGN POLICY
omahanews.net

Weaponizing democracy against China to backfire on U.S.: SCMP

HONG KONG, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Weaponizing democracy against China will backfire on the United States itself, according to a recent opinion piece by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). "China has demonstrated that a nation does not need to meet the West's definition of 'democracy' to achieve success for...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China threatens 'countermeasures' if US boycotts Olympics

China said Monday it will take "countermeasures" if the United States called for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, hours after unconfirmed reports that the Biden administration could announce such a move this week. CNN and NBC cited unnamed sources Sunday as saying the diplomatic boycott -- meaning no US government officials would attend the Games, but athletes would still compete -- could be revealed this week, after President Joe Biden said in November it was something he was "considering." Biden is under pressure at home to speak out on China's human rights abuses, especially in Xinjiang where the US government says repression of the Uyghur ethnic group qualifies as genocide. In response to reports Beijing said such a move would be "pure grandstanding".
SPORTS

