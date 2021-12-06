ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland lawmakers convene for redistricting session

By BRIAN WITTE - Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new congressional map that could enable Democrats to gain a seat and sweep all eight Maryland U.S. House seats was advanced Monday by a legislative committee, which did not act on a separate proposal by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The committee's 18-6 vote on...

foxbaltimore.com

Redistricting: these are the likely next steps after Annapolis Special Session

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — We’re coming off a contentious week in Annapolis. Democrats passed a new congressional map for Maryland with the governor threatening to sue. Even before Democrats passed Maryland’s new redistricting map, redrawing congressional boundaries, Governor Larry Hogan was threatening legal action. This week, democrats...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Vetoes Congressional Map Passed By General Assembly, House And Senate Quickly Override

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland General Assembly quickly overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a new map outlining the boundaries for Maryland’s eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. The governor held a press conference Tuesday afternoon declaring the newly drawn lines disenfranchise voters and violate the Voting Rights Act, saying the map hurts majority-minority jurisdictions such as Baltimore City and Prince George’s County by carving them up and putting them in different districts. Hours after Hogan spoke, the House of Delegates and state Senate overrode his veto by votes of 96-42 and 32-14, respectively. A three-fifths majority in both...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland lawmakers elect Dereck Davis state treasurer

Maryland lawmakers elected Del. Dereck Davis on Thursday to be the state’s treasurer. The General Assembly held the vote at the end of its four-day special session on redistricting to redraw the state’s congressional map. Davis, a Prince George’s County Democrat, has been a member of the Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
Annapolis, MD
KXLY

Maryland lawmakers override immigrant detention bill veto

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly voted Tuesday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure that bans local jails from being paid by the federal government to detain people on immigration matters in Maryland. Separately, the House approved a new congressional map in a special session on redistricting, sending it to the Senate.
MARYLAND STATE
marylandmatters.org

Once-in-a-Decade Congressional Redistricting Effort Will Be the Focus at Special Session

Lawmakers will take swift action on new congressional district boundaries when the General Assembly convenes in Annapolis on Monday for a rare December special session. Partisan tension is expected to run high, as legislators deliberate maps crafted by commissions convened by Republican Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) and Democratic legislative leaders — and consider whether to override the governor’s vetoes of more than 20 bills passed earlier this year.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Redistricting and veto overrides in the spotlight at Annapolis special session

REDISTRICTING MAPS TAKE CENTER STAGE: One of the country’s most gerrymandered congressional maps is slated to be redrawn this week when Maryland lawmakers return to Annapolis, over the protests of Republicans who charge the proposed map still significantly favors Democrats. Debate over the lines comes as the legislature is poised to select a new state treasurer and take pivotal votes on parole reform, immigration and public transit. Ovetta Wiggins, Meagan Flynn and Harry Stevens/The Washington Post.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Meet the freshmen: New faces join Maryland General Assembly for special session

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Since the General Assembly adjourned in April, four new lawmakers have been appointed to the House of Delegates. They will be among the 187 lawmakers to undertake the congressional redistricting process, election of a new state treasurer, and consideration of veto overrides. (One vacancy remains in the House of Delegates, where Linda Foley, a Democrat, was nominated by the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee last week to fill a vacancy in District 15.)
BALTIMORE, MD
Frederick News-Post

Maryland House committee recommends legislative redistricting map

ANNAPOLIS — A House of Delegates committee voted to recommend a congressional redistricting plan proposed by the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, and the Maryland Senate voted to override several vetoes Monday — the first day of the General Assembly’s 2021 special session. The House’s Rules and Executive Nominations Committee held...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lawmakers announce $140 million for Maryland infrastructure

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, a senior member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and Chris Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone (all D-Md.) announced that Maryland has received $144,181,000 for Fiscal Year 2022 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act they voted to enact to modernize the state’s water infrastructure and deliver safe, clean water to communities. This funding, administered through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), can be used to support projects that put Marylanders to work in good-paying jobs and promote healthy communities.
U.S. POLITICS
WTOP

Maryland legislature prepares to override Hogan’s vetoes during special session

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. As the General Assembly prepares to battle Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) over redistricting during the special session that begins Monday, some issues from earlier this year will resurface when legislators consider whether to override vetoes of more than 20 bills passed last spring.
MARYLAND STATE
The Frederick News-Post

Republican lawmakers criticize legislature's proposed redistricting map days before special session

In a corner of the Urbana Park and Ride on Friday, a trio of western Maryland lawmakers voiced opposition to a congressional redistricting map the Democrat-controlled Maryland legislature will use as a starting point to redraw the state’s lines. The lawmakers, all Republicans, argued the Democrats’ proposal would maintain what...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WITF

Pa. lawmakers prepare for a month of intense redistricting negotiations

Hundreds of small decisions go into the drawing of congressional and state House and Senate maps. (Philadelphia) — Lawmakers in charge of redrawing Pennsylvania’s congressional maps are hoping to release their proposals within the next two weeks. However, points of contention still remain between Republicans and Democrats, and staffers with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSET

Pancakes and politics: Virginia lawmakers discuss upcoming session

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia legislators met at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance's annual Pancakes and Politics Legislative Outlook Breakfast on Tuesday morning. The four Republicans there talked about their plans for the upcoming general assembly session. Virginia Senators Mark Peake and Steve Newman as well as Delegates Kathy Byron...
VIRGINIA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Black lawmakers question community splits in House redistricting process

Must a Black-controlled district cross Tampa Bay? Do Haitian Americans deserve a dedicated district?. Is ensuring minority-controlled House districts don’t get diluted the same as protecting those communities’ voices? That’s the difficult-to-answer question underscoring the most viable tensions around draft House maps published this week. Tampa Bay representatives questioned the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wymt.com

Top Kentucky lawmakers preview upcoming legislative session

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky lawmakers are preparing for the upcoming 2022 legislative session which is set to begin on January 4. On Monday, top senate Republicans were in Bowling Green, speaking to local leaders and answering questions from several media outlets. The entire Republican caucus will be back...
KENTUCKY STATE

