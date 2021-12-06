ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles Market Worth Observing Growth | Leviton, Auto Electric Power Plant, Pod Point

The latest released Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles market research of 111 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Charging Infrastructure for...

European Electric Vehicle Market Worth $1,300.14 Billion and 38.3 Million Units by 2028

Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled “European Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, LCV, HCV, Two-wheeler, e-Scooters & Bikes), Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, HEV), Power Output (Less Than 100kW, 100 kW to 250 kW), End Use, Charging Standard, and Country. The European...
Nissan stresses importance of UK plant in global electric vehicle investment

The Japanese firm said it will spend more than £13 billion on developing electric vehicles globally in the next five years. Nissan bosses have backed its UK plant as they announced plans to spend more than £13 billion globally on developing electric vehicles. At a news conference in Japan the...
13% of Auto Sales in Europe Were Fully Electric Vehicles in October

Despite smaller growth rates, the European passenger plugin vehicle market is still in the fast lane. More than 184,000 plugin vehicles were registered in October — which is +26% year over year (YoY). This performance is even more impressive when we consider that the overall auto market continues to fall off a cliff — down 29% last month, with the 800,000 units registered last month being the lowest score in October since the ’90s!
Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market to Grow by USD 554.27 mn | Increasing Demand for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle to Drive Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle range extender market size is expected to grow by USD 554.27 mn from 2020 to 2025. This market forecast report by Technavio helps businesses make confident decisions using thorough research and analysis. View FREE Report Sample for additional highlights on...
Electric Vehicle DC Charging Station Market Growth Analysis and Forecast Including Factors, Development, Trends Up To 2026| Blink, Chargepoint, ABB, Eaton, Leviton, Schneider

Report Hive Research has published a detailed report on the Electric Vehicle DC Charging Station market. This market research report was prepared after considering the COVID-19 impacts and monitoring the market for a minimum of five years. The report provides you with growing market opportunities, revenue drivers, challenges, pricing trends & factors, and future market assessments. Our research team has implemented a robust research methodology that includes SWOT analysis, Porter’s 5 Force analysis, and real-time analysis. Furthermore, they have conducted interviews with the industry experts to offer a report that helps the clients to formulate strategies accordingly.
Watch: What's It Worth? The Rise Of Electric Vehicles In European Auto ABS

Trends in residual values for used electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe are still difficult to determine, even as the sale of new units accelerates. "What's It Worth? The Rise Of Electric Vehicles In European Auto ABS" looks at recent sales numbers in five European markets for both used and new vehicles, and highlights the difficulties in forecasting residual value trends.
So Much More Than Electric Vehicle Charging: US-Pioneer Volta Enters The European Market

Rich media charging stations electrify retail and real estate industries by increasing on-site revenue. Volta Inc. (“Volta”), the industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging, announced its expansion into the European market, with an initial focus on Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France. The announcement was made at the NOAH Conference in Zurich.
Charging Volkswagen’s Path To Mass Electric Vehicle Production

Electric vehicles may seem like a new development. However, charging Volkswagen’s path to an electric future started long before vehicles like the VW ID.4 became a reality. And, in the beginning, VW engineers even had an entire island to test the electric vehicle concept. ⇒ Southern California’s VW Headquarters...
Easy and Affordable Market Growth Scenario: : Expect A Substantial Beat

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 46 pages on title 'Easy and Affordable - TrendSights Analysis 2021' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3382163-easy-and-affordable-trendsights-analysis. Summary...
Nissan unveils new electric vehicle concepts

Nissan has unveiled a range of new electric vehicle concepts to showcase what the company has planned for the future. Nissan has also revealed that they will launch 23 electrified vehicles including 15 fully electric vehicles by 2030. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today unveiled Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s new...
Global Electrically Operated Tricycles Market PESTEL Analysis, Opportunities, Growth, Trends and Restraints | Atul Auto, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra and Mahindra

Global Electrically Operated Tricycles Market Industry Research Report 2021-2031 displays the essential definition of Global Electrically Operated Tricycles Market Industry business stating the sales revenue, product value, and products description. In-depth studies of the Global Electrically Operated Tricycles Market Industry drivers, latest challenges, and market growth opportunities can shape the longer term of the trade. Global Electrically Operated Tricycles Market Industry report covers the Market preparation models, producing method, offer chain situation, and business methods of this Market.
Industrial Goods And Manufacturing Is The Second Dominant Sector Demanding Thermal Transfer Labels Market

The study on the Global Thermal Transfer Label Market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Thermal Transfer Label Market in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Thermal Transfer Label Market during the forecast period (2021-2031).
Digital Substation Market to grow at over 7.5-GR during the forecast period

The ease in maintaining digital substations is predicted to transform the digital substation market share 2020. The power generation, transmission and distribution reports are made by Market Research Future, which includes market options for expansion. A 7.5?GR is estimated to shape the global digital substation market size in the upcoming period.
Flow Battery Market to grow at a CAGR of 30.68% during the forecast period

The global flow battery market size will grow at a whopping 30.68?GR between 2018- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future's flow battery market forecast. A flow battery, simply put, is a form of a rechargeable battery or electrochemical cell. This is an electrical storage device that is connected between a conventional battery and a fuel cell. It offers two chemical components that are easily dissolved in liquids and contain two electrolyte solutions in two tanks that are connected with two independent loops.
Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% by 2031 | FLIR Systems, Safran SA, BAE Systems

Latest publication on 'Global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market to 2031' is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as FLIR Systems Inc, Safran SA, BAE Systems, Radiozavod JSC, QinetiQ Group Plc, Kalashnikov Group, General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS), Northrop Grumman, Milrem Robotics, Aselsan. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.
Rapid Development of Society and People's Requirements For Living Standards to Bolster Demand of Eye Balm Market: States Fact.MR

The skin around the eyes is relatively fragile and more susceptible to external damage than rest of the facial skin. It is medically proven that the thickness of the eye area is 0.03-0.05 cm, while the thickness of the facial skin is about 0.08-0.15cm, a difference of three times. Therefore, the ingredients and technology have become the key points for eye care products to stand out.
Your Electric Vehicle Charging Questions, Answered

Have you been wondering if an electric vehicle is right for you, especially as more models are rolling out from automakers? Living the electric vehicle lifestyle is fun and exciting, good for the environment, and even your wallet — but there are some key things to know, like understanding how and where to charge. While charging at home is always an option, the prevalence of electric vehicle charging options is widespread and growing, so there are a few things to know about maximizing an electric car’s battery power when charging while out and about.
