An ever-challenging aspect of competitive strongman is not always knowing what events will be featured at competitions. Strongmen can often bank on contests incorporating particular movements, such as a deadlift, a squat, or overhead press, but how they will be used is a mystery. Will the event be deadlifts for reps within a particular time? Establishing max load? A deadlift speed ladder? Being effective at only one aspect of a lift (i.e., speed or max weight) can limit potential success.

FITNESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO