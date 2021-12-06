ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Look: There’s Crazy Wind For Bills vs. Patriots Tonight

By Zach Koons
 5 days ago
The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo on Monday night take on the Bills in a pivotal AFC East slugfest. With both teams in the thick of the conference playoff picture and in the mix for the No. 1 seed, tonight’s game is critically important. And it’s possible that...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne on Mac Jones' toughness: 'He never folds'

Following the New England Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10, receiver Kendrick Bourne said he’s never seen Mac Jones get rattled. Behind the league’s hottest defense, the No. 15 overall pick has led his team to a six-game winning streak after beginning the season 2-4. The Patriots defeated the Tennessee Titans, who came into the game as the top seed in the AFC, in a 36-13 dominant contest. If the Baltimore Ravens fall to the Browns on Sunday night, the Patriots will be the sole leaders of the No. 1 seed in the conference heading into Week 13.
NFL
Nasty Weather Appears To Be Coming For Bills vs. Patriots

Football fans looking at the AFC East race a few weeks ago would have found the Buffalo Bills with a healthy lead. However, the New England Patriots have put together a six-game winning streak that has changed the AFC landscape. Now, in just a few days, the Bills and Patriots will take the field to fight for the AFC East lead.
BUFFALO, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Bills report card: Buffalo manhandled by Patriots and season could be gone with the wind

ORCHARD PARK - As you might imagine, nerves were a little frayed in the Buffalo Bills’ post-game news conferences Monday night, and for good reason. They can deny it all they want, and some of the players who spoke did so following a damaging 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots, but here’s the simple truth and reality: The Bills season is spiraling out of control.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Patriots’ Mac Jones aware of Bills Mafia: I’ve seen a lot of crazy videos

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be watching a lot of film to prepare for the Buffalo Bills’ defense ahead of the team’s Week 13 matchup on Monday Night Football, but the rookie QB has already done some film study on the rabid fan base known as the Bills Mafia.
NFL
Times Union

Bills vs. Patriots: How to watch and stream online

The New England Patriots have been a thorn in the proverbial side of the Buffalo Bills for all of the 21st Century, claiming six Super Bowl titles during the 2000s while the Bills have qualified for the playoffs only three times during that same time frame. But things appeared to...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Game Preview | Bills vs. Patriots | Week 13

Maddy Glab breaks down the Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and New England Patriots in Week 13 at Highmark Stadium. First place in the AFC East Division is on the line as the Patriots are 8-4 and the Bills are 7-4. Kickoff is set for Monday at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.
NFL
News 8 WROC

Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills vs. Patriots

Coming off a huge 31-6 Thanksgiving victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Bills look to take down the AFC East-leading New England Patriots in Week 13’s Monday night matchup. The 8-4 Patriots currently have a half-game lead over the 7-4 Bills. Tune in for an in-depth pregame analysis of tonight’s game on Buffalo Kickoff […]
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Bills: Fan Notes from the Game

The very first football game I remember watching was the 1984 Super Bowl, which saw the 49ers take down the Dolphins 38-16 in what turned out to be a pretty historic season. As a 3-year-old, I of course knew none of that; I was perfectly content sitting on the couch with my dad and cheering for the Dolphins because I liked dolphins. I mean who doesn’t like dolphins at age 3?
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Patriots vs Bills MNF Betting Trends

(Line: -3, O/U 43) Among the relevant trends here, the Patriots are 32-27-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $230 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, New England endured mixed ATS marks when playing on the road (14-15, minus-$250), representing the betting underdog (6-5, $50) and kicking off in the Eastern Time Zone (30-20-1, $800). The ATS numbers for 2021 are more encouraging, with the Patriots going 8-4 overall ($360), 4-1 on the road ($290), and 5-2 versus AFC teams ($280). Also, New England has a 7-1 ATS record from the last eight times it notched 250-plus passing yards the previous game ($590). Conversely, the Patriots are 2-10 ATS from the last 12 times their opponent scored more than 28 points the previous game (minus-$900). For the season, New England's defense ranks third overall against the pass, allowing only 200.9 yards per week. The Patriots offense ranks seventh in scoring offense (28.0 points per game), 12th in rushing offense (115.3 yards per week), 14th in passing offense (240.0 yards per game), and 14th in total offense (355.3 yards per week).
NFL
NESN

Patriots Warming Up For Bills Game Amidst Snow Showers, Intense Wind

The Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills is a big one, given it could entirely shake up the AFC standings. So it’s only right that the showdown — the first of two games between the AFC East foes — will be played in some intense football weather.
NFL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Howling winds dominate another Bills and Patriots game

This isn’t the first time the wind has played a factor in a matchup between these two division rivals. For players and fans, Monday night didn’t exactly feature ideal weather for a football game. It didn’t stop Bills Mafia from filling up Highmark Stadium for this nationally televised game, but the wind was more of a showstopper compared to Buffalo’s notorious lake-effect snow.
BUFFALO, NY
elitesportsny.com

The Top Patriots vs. Bills Player Props Picks

The NFL tripped over a great one for its Monday Night Football offering to wrap up Week 13. The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills meet for the first time this season with New England holding a half game lead atop the AFC East. The Bills finally got over the hump last season, taking the division title from New England after so many years, but now Bill Belichick and rookie quarterback Mac Jones are threatening to steal it right back. This mouth-watering contest promises a bevy of interesting individual matchups on the field.
NFL
Sporting News

Bills vs. Patriots final score, results: Patriots hold on for victory against Bills, staying on top in AFC East

The Patriots secured a 14-10 victory against the Bills in Buffalo and will keep their status as first in the AFC East. During the windy "Monday Night Football" matchup, running back Damien Harris dominated the league's top-ranked defense. The 24-year-old rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown before he exited the matchup with a hamstring injury. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson also helped drive down the field and recorded 24 carries for 78 yards.
NFL
