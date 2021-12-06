Look: There’s Crazy Wind For Bills vs. Patriots Tonight

(Line: -3, O/U 43) Among the relevant trends here, the Patriots are 32-27-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's $230 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, New England endured mixed ATS marks when playing on the road (14-15, minus-$250), representing the betting underdog (6-5, $50) and kicking off in the Eastern Time Zone (30-20-1, $800). The ATS numbers for 2021 are more encouraging, with the Patriots going 8-4 overall ($360), 4-1 on the road ($290), and 5-2 versus AFC teams ($280). Also, New England has a 7-1 ATS record from the last eight times it notched 250-plus passing yards the previous game ($590). Conversely, the Patriots are 2-10 ATS from the last 12 times their opponent scored more than 28 points the previous game (minus-$900). For the season, New England's defense ranks third overall against the pass, allowing only 200.9 yards per week. The Patriots offense ranks seventh in scoring offense (28.0 points per game), 12th in rushing offense (115.3 yards per week), 14th in passing offense (240.0 yards per game), and 14th in total offense (355.3 yards per week).

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO