For the better part of a year, the coronavirus vaccination effort has struggled mightily to appeal to a crucial group of holdouts: vaccine-skeptical Republicans. And for a time, the conventional wisdom settled upon a potential antidote: getting local doctors and local health experts to espouse the benefits of vaccination. Republicans might not listen to Anthony S. Fauci, the reasoning went, but maybe they’d listen to someone who was a fixture in their community.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO