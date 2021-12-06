Legal group puts $100 million toward voter work in South

Voter advocacy groups like Common Cause Wisconsin hope you can have more trust in your elections moving forward. The 2020 elections have been debated almost since the polls closed over a year ago with some arguing they were safe and secure while others claim the pandemic invited people to break the law while submitting their ballot. The Wisconsin Elections Commission approved a number of the recommendations made by a non-partisan audit of the 2020 elections during its hearing Wednesday. Some of those recommendations included issuing rules on dropbox regulations and whether or not local elections clerks can fill in missing information on absentee ballots. Common Cause Wisconsin Executive Director Jay Heck says they trust the work of the commission but admit things can always be improved. He suggests automatic voter registration, risk-limiting audits, and poll worker training are some of the aspects that can be looked at.

ELECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO