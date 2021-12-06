ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Legal group puts $100 million toward voter work in South

SFGate
 5 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Southern Poverty Law Center on Monday announced it is putting $100 million toward an effort to increase voter participation in the Deep South over the next decade. The liberal organization's Vote Your Voice program supports organizations working in...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

SPLC Pledges $100 Million in Voter Engagement Programs in the Deep South through 2032

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) today announced a $100 million reinvestment from its endowment to its Vote Your Voice program over the next decade – increasing its commitment by more than three-fold from the $30 million pledged initially in 2020 – for non-partisan voter outreach, democracy advocacy and civic engagement efforts across the Deep South.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cobbcountycourier.com

SPLC announces $100 million in grants for voter initiatives in the Deep South

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) announced today in a press release that it has pledged $100 million over the next decade for non-partisan voter outreach, democracy advocacy, and civic engagement efforts in the Deep South. The press release announced, “Through a collaborative partnership with the 70-year-old Community Foundation for...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
doorcountydailynews.com

Voter advocacy groups lay out their recommendations for elections

Voter advocacy groups like Common Cause Wisconsin hope you can have more trust in your elections moving forward. The 2020 elections have been debated almost since the polls closed over a year ago with some arguing they were safe and secure while others claim the pandemic invited people to break the law while submitting their ballot. The Wisconsin Elections Commission approved a number of the recommendations made by a non-partisan audit of the 2020 elections during its hearing Wednesday. Some of those recommendations included issuing rules on dropbox regulations and whether or not local elections clerks can fill in missing information on absentee ballots. Common Cause Wisconsin Executive Director Jay Heck says they trust the work of the commission but admit things can always be improved. He suggests automatic voter registration, risk-limiting audits, and poll worker training are some of the aspects that can be looked at.
ELECTIONS
Register Citizen

Voter rights groups sue over Ohio GOP's congressional map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawsuits are accumulating against Ohio's new congressional map, just as they did for GOP-drawn maps of new legislative districts, as voting and civil-rights groups allege partisan gerrymandering against the state's ruling Republicans. The latest suit comes from the Ohio arms of the League of Women Voters...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
newsandguts.com

Conservative Group Debunks Claims of Voter Fraud in Wisconsin

A conservative group launched a 10-month investigation of the 2020 presidential vote in Wisconsin and wound up debunking Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud in the Badger State. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports:. The report from the [Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty] concluded there were no indications of...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Ap#Greater Atlanta#Splc#Voice Your Vote#Montgomery
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky works to remove unqualified voters from voter roll

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- Kentucky added nearly 7,000 new voters in October as the state gets ready for the 2022 election. However, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says more than 7,100 were purged from the system because those registered voters were either deceased, a felony convict, or someone who has moved out of state.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Trump's Jan. 6 privilege argument just got laughed out of court — again

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., has (correctly) denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to test the boundaries of his own power to the detriment of the power of the executive and legislative branches. The ruling comes after Trump sued to prevent the National Archives from turning over White House documents related to the insurrection on Jan. 6 to a House select committee investigating it.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy