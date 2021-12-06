ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver church to hold free Christmas toy drive for teenage parents

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vlf42_0dFdXgwH00
(Photo by Rawpixel, iStock)

Teenage parents in the Denver community will be able to pick out free toys for their children at the Youth for Christ Christmas toy drive.

The second annual toy drive will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at Fellowship Denver Church, 1990 S. Broadway. The event is open to all teenage parents in the Denver metro area.

“We know that this can put a huge financial burden on teen parents who might not be prepared for the Christmas season,” said Cherelle Cowan with Youth for Christ Denver. “We want to remind these teen parents that they are not alone — we are here as a resource as they go through the busy holiday season.”

During the toy drive, parents will be able to pick out one free toy for each child. A limited number of people will be allowed to shop at once, so parents are asked to bring only one other person with them, with exceptions for children. Face masks will be required for admission.

Youth for Christ will collect donations for the toy drive through Dec. 17. Donation drop offs and pick ups can be scheduled by contacting Cowan at 303-843-6746 or ccowan@yfcdenver.org.

The toy drive will also be held in partnership with the Play for Trey Foundation, which has collected and donated around 16,000 toys in honor of Trey McCleery, a 6-year-old Colorado boy who died in a car accident in 2014. Donations can be made to Play for Trey at playfortrey.org.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Cherry Creek high schoolers building tiny homes for homeless residents

A group of Cherry Creek high schoolers is partnering with Colorado Village Collaborative to build tiny homes for homeless residents in the Beloved Community Village. The students are building five new tiny homes, to add to the 19 homes in the village. The students are part of the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus, a college and career preparedness facility for high schoolers in the Cherry Creek School District.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Society
The Denver Gazette

Father, son fundraising to rebuild homes lost in Miners Candle Fire

A father and son whose homes were destroyed in the recent Miners Candle Fire are asking for the public’s help in rebuilding their lives. The wildfire broke out Sunday, burning 15 acres west of Idaho Springs before it was extinguished on Tuesday, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office. The blaze destroyed two houses and four outbuildings. Those structures belonged to Jessie Speed, 45, and Michael Speed, 73. In...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy