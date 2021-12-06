ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband, wife identified in suspected murder-suicide in Highlands Ranch

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
 5 days ago
A Douglas County Sheriff's Office vehicle in 2021. Wayne Laugesen, The Gazette

A husband and wife have been identified as the suspect and victim in an alleged murder-suicide that occurred Saturday in Highlands Ranch, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jamie Sullivan, a 49-year-old woman from Highlands Ranch, was found fatally shot in her car around 9 a.m. in the Central Park Shopping Center in front of the Mad Greens restaurant near Park Central Drive and Lucent Boulevard.

Hours later, deputies found the shooting suspect, 55-year-old Art Valentine, dead in what they described as an apparent suicide.

According to public records, Sullivan and Valentine married in Colorado in 2001.

Deputies said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office is expected to release Sullivan and Valentine’s official causes and manners of death in the coming days.

Deputies said they are not looking for more victims or suspects in the shooting. The crime scene was released Saturday evening, allowing businesses in the area to operate normally and residents to pick up their vehicles parked in the crime scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-660-7500.

