OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The parents of the 15-year-old suspect that killed multiple people at Oxford High School this week have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Both James and Jennifer Crumbley will be charged by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office with four counts each. If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison for each count. Prosecutor Karen McDonald had hinted at charges against the parents earlier this week after their son got ahold of a handgun and killed four teens and injured several others.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO