LOOK: Laramie’s Christmas Parade Captures a Classic Movies Charm

Dec. 1, 1946, in The Star: Motorists are being asked to move all vehicles from Noble Street parking places between 15th and 8th streets by 6 o’clock tomorrow night on account of the Anniston Christmas parade scheduled for the evening hours. The parade, sponsored by the Retail Merchants Division of the Chamber of Commerce, will start lining up around 6 on Gurnee Avenue between 13th and 15th streets; the city’s Christmas lights will go on simultaneously with the start of the parade, which will boast around 40 entries and no commercial advertising in the entire line. Members of an equestrian club will ride their mounts in the parade, while veterans’ groups will drive tanks, mounted guns and other equipment. Also this date: According to the Associated Press, the typical family Christmas tree in the U.S. will recapture much of its pre-war glitter this holiday season with sparkling accessories available in volume for the first time in five years. Tree lights, for example, are being produced in quantity for the first time since 1941. Glittering colored tree balls with silver-lacquered base are back to replace the pale substitutes of the past few years, and Noma Electric Corp. has limited quantities of the new “bubble-light,” something the firm describes as a “first.” Heat from a small bulb in the base of the ornament causes a liquid to bubble in a bright fashion.

