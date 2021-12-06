ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

2019 US Open champ Andreescu takes time off for mental break

By HOWARD FENDRICH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BzpFY_0dFdXBls00
1 of 2

Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, will take a mental break from tennis and sit out the start of next season, including the Australian Open, saying Monday she wants to “re-set, recover, and grow” after a challenging two years that included getting COVID-19.

The 21-year-old from Canada wrote in a posting on Twitter that she was affected mentally and physically by “multiple weeks in isolation quarantining” and that her grandmother’s stay for several weeks in a hospital’s intensive care unit because of the coronavirus “really hit me hard.”

“A lot of days, I did not feel like myself, especially while I was training and/or playing matches. I felt like I was carrying the world on my shoulders,” Andreescu said. “I could not detach myself from everything that was going on off the court; was feeling the collective sadness and turmoil around and it took its toll on me.”

Andreescu joins other professional athletes who have cited the need for time away from competition to gather themselves mentally — including, for example, Naomi Osaka, a four-time major title winner and former No. 1-ranked player in tennis. Osaka took a break after pulling out of the French Open in May and again after her loss at the U.S. Open in September, sitting out the remainder of the season.

Andreescu was 19 when she capped a breakthrough season by upsetting her idol, Serena Williams, in the U.S. Open final two years ago. Soon after, Andreescu rose to a career-best No. 4 in the WTA rankings.

But in October 2019, she tore the meniscus in her left knee and was gone from the tour for about 15 months.

Andreescu returned to action at this year’s Australian Open, where Williams offered this assessment: “She has a bright future. She’s really young; rather incredibly mature. I’ve always said I think her light burns brightly. She really has a great game to continue to win more Grand Slams.”

Andreescu won her opening match in Melbourne, then lost in the second round. She wound up going 4-4 in Grand Slam tournaments in 2021, including a fourth-round run at the U.S. Open and first-round exits at the French Open and Wimbledon.

That was part of an overall 17-12 mark on tour with no titles this season, leaving her ranking at No. 46 entering 2022.

She said in April that she had tested positive for COVID-19. In June, she announced that she would no longer be coached by Sylvain Bruneau after four years together.

What Andreescu left unclear Monday was when she will be back on court.

“I want to give myself extra time to re-set, recover, and grow from this (as cliché as that sounds) and continue to inspire by doing charity work, giving back and working on myself because I know by doing this, I will come back stronger than ever,” she wrote. “I will therefore not start my season in Australia this year, but will take some additional time to reflect, train, and be ready for the upcoming 2022 tennis season.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Metro International

Tennis-Canada’s Andreescu to sit out Australian Open

TORONTO, Canada (Reuters) – Canada’s Bianca Andreescu will not play in the Australian Open next month following a challenging spell brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, the former U.S. Open champion said on Monday. Andreescu, 21, said time isolating in quarantined hotels took a toll on her mentally and physically...
TENNIS
SkySports

Bianca Andreescu: Former Grand Slam champion to miss Australian Open

Andreescu took to social media to explain her reasons for skipping the summer swing in Australia. The 21-year-old says she wants to give herself time to "reset" and "recover" from a difficult time for her, "mentally and physically". Stay updated with the latest scores I results. "I felt like I...
TENNIS
kelo.com

Cricket-Australia’s Paine takes ‘indefinite mental health break’ – manager

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Tim Paine is stepping away from cricket for an “indefinite mental health break”, his manager said on Friday, leaving Australia’s Ashes preparations in disarray a week after the wicketkeeper’s resignation from the captaincy. Paine was due to play for Tasmania in a domestic one-day match in Hobart on...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Sylvain Bruneau
AFP

Djokovic on entry list for Australian Open, no Serena

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic was named among the entries for the Australian Open on Wednesday, following intense speculation about his vaccination status, but women's great Serena Williams was missing. Otherwise, all of the women's top 20 were confirmed as playing, headlined by world number one Ashleigh Barty and Japanese star Naomi Osaka.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#U S Open#Twitter#Wta
milwaukeesun.com

ATP Cup groups announced, Djokovic to lead Group A

Sydney [Australia], December 7 (ANI): The 16 countries set to compete in the third edition of the ATP Cup, which will feature 18 of the top 20 players in the ATP Rankings, were assigned to four groups at the official tournament draw on Tuesday in Australia. "The team event will...
TENNIS
New York Post

China fires back after WTA suspends tournaments over Peng Shuai’s safety

China is not happy with the Women’s Tennis Association’s decision to suspend tournaments in the country amid concerns about Chinese player Peng Shuai’s safety. “We are firmly opposed to acts politicizing sport,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, accusing the WTA of “seriously coercing Peng.”. Last month, Peng took...
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

Ons Jabeur Net Worth, Income, Coach, Endorsements, Girlfriend, Parents, and more

NameOns Jabeur Age27 OccupationTennis Player Other sources of wealthNIL Net WorthUS$2 Million (approximately) ResidenceTunis, Tunisia SponsorsWilson, Qatar Airways, Haval, Lotto Maxmillian Jewellery CharityNIL Marital StatusMarried to Karim Kamoun Last UpdatedDecember 2021. Ons Jabeur is a Tunisian professional tennis player having a career-high ranking of world no. 7 by the Women’s...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Australian official rejects Djokovic vaccine 'blackmail' claim

Novak Djokovic is not being "blackmailed" by Australian Open organisers, a senior official said Wednesday, insisting a requirement for players to be vaccinated was about safety. The Australian Open went ahead this year but players were forced to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine, crowds were restricted and a five-day snap lockdown was called mid-event.
TENNIS
TheConversationAU

Vaccinated or not, Novak Djokovic should be able to play at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic told the media last week “you will know very soon” if he is going to play in the Australian Open in January, for a chance to win a tenth title. He is on the list of entrants to the tournament, but he has not yet clarified whether he will participate and under what conditions. With the tournament set to begin in just over a month, speculation has been running wild regarding Djokovic’s vaccination status (he has declined to say publicly), as well as whether special medical exemptions could be provided to unvaccinated players to compete in Melbourne. Tennis...
TENNIS
The Independent

Voices: Does the International Tennis Federation have no shame?

This is a situation where we are dealing with right and wrong and there’s too many times in this world in which we are faced with challenges such as this where we allow politics and government and money and financials to get into the way of what the right decision is.”Who do you imagine said that in an interview on CNN? Malala Yousafzai? Greta Thunberg? Tegla Loroupe? The Dalai Lama?Actually it was none of them. It was Steve Simon, who is not a charismatic peace activist but rather a somewhat grey sports administrator. On camera, he spoke in something...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

675K+
Followers
358K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy