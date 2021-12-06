Mayor Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Housing Announce Largest Investment in Affordable Housing in Chicago History

CHICAGO – Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Housing (DOH) Commissioner Marisa Novara joined City and community leaders to announce more than $1 billion in affordable housing. In 2021, the City of Chicago made unprecedented investments for affordable housing creation and preservation through the Chicago Recovery Plan and Mayor Lightfoot’s 2022 budget. As a result, DOH is more than doubling developments awarded and units built over the 2019 Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) round: 11 developments, 1,083 units, and $398 million in 2019 vs. 24 developments, 2,428 units, and $1 billion in 2021.

"Investing in affordable housing is a critical component to creating an equitable, strong city," said Mayor Lightfoot. "I am thrilled that we've been able to expand our investments in affordable housing to move us closer towards that vision for our city. I look forward to seeing these developments come to life and provide more affordable, safe housing options on our South and West Sides."

Mayor Lightfoot also announced today that the City is acquiring more than six acres of vacant land at 18th and Peoria that will be used for the creation of affordable housing in Pilsen. This is the single largest parcel of vacant developable property in Pilsen and, thanks to the leadership of Mayor Lightfoot, it will be used for affordable housing. Acquisition of this site, which is expected to be developed with a minimum of 280 affordable units and over $100 million in development activity, follows two anti-displacement measures passed by City Council earlier this year to ensure that long-time residents in areas experiencing displacement can remain in their homes and share in transformative improvements occurring in their communities.

"Today's announcement has been more than six years in the making with the people of Pilsen standing shoulder-to-shoulder, demanding affordable housing, and that collective fight was for the social fabric of an entire community that stretches beyond this intersection," Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) said. "Thanks to our city and to our community, this is how we stop displacement together."

The 24 selected LIHTC developments reflect DOH’s commitment to conduct the Department’s work through a racial equity lens. Over the course of 2020, staff conducted the country’s first Racial Equity Impact Assessment of the LIHTC program through a process that examines data by race and centers on the experiences of impacted populations. Staff then converted learnings from that process into new expectations in the 2021 Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP), including for the first time ensuring that BIPOC (Black, Indigenous People of Color) developers benefit from LIHTC, a focus on access to housing for particularly marginalized groups, accessibility to transit and developments that improve outcomes and wealth-building opportunities for residents.

To address Chicago’s longstanding racial and economic segregation, DOH established tracts to ensure affordable housing options across neighborhoods and market types along with the Department’s vision of an equitable distribution of resources across all 77 community areas. DOH received 51 total applications and the selected projects are an innovative mix of new construction, preservation, and rehabilitation including Chicago’s first development in partnership with and for indigenous populations, and an adaptive reuse of a former Chicago Public School for re-entry housing.

Other highlights of the 24 selected proposals include:

18 of 24 (75%) projects are Equitable Transit-Oriented Developments (eTOD)

12 of 18 are located on the South and West Sides (67%)

10 of 24 developments are BIPOC-led. All 24 will have BIPOC (Black, Indigenous People of Color) participation

Five Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) developments, with 566 total units of which 426 are affordable

Eight of 24 developments are located within INVEST South/West neighborhoods

A total of 684 units will be family-sized units with 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom units

394 units will be affordable to households earning 30% of the area median income (AMI)

“Low-Income Housing Tax Credits are the largest funding source we have for the creation of affordable rental housing, a process we have made more equitable through our Racial Equity Impact Assessment,” said Commissioner Marisa Novara. “This year, made possible in part by the Chicago Recovery Plan, we also have the opportunity to more than double our impact with the largest tax credit investment in this City’s history.”

Total development costs for the 24 LIHTC developments are estimated at $952,775,414 and include all public and private resources: $18.6M in 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credits and $13.9M in 4% LIHTC to generate an estimated $308.6M in private resources and equity; and an estimated $208M from public loans, Tax Increment Financing and the Chicago Recovery Plan.

The 2021 LIHTC Awardees are:

Tract 1: Opportunity Area

2907 W. Irving Park Apartments, Irving Park

4715 N. Western Apartments, Lincoln Square

Lathrop Homes Phase 1D, Lincoln Park

Prairie District Apartments (New Construction), Near South Side

Western Gunnison Apartments, Lincoln Square

Tract 2: Redevelopment Area

43 Green Phase II, Grand Boulevard

Austin United Alliance, Austin

East Morgan Park Commons, Morgan Park

Imani Village Senior Residences, Pullman

LeClaire Courts A, North, Garfield Ridge

SACRED Apartments, South Chicago

The Regenerator, Englewood

Thrive Englewood, Englewood

Tract 3: Transitioning Area

1237 N. California Apartments, West Town

Boulevard Apartments, Humboldt Park

Parkside 4 Phase 3, Near North Side

Winthrop Argyle Apartments, Uptown

Tract 4: Preservation

Albany-Gaines Redevelopment, South Lawndale & East Garfield Park

Archer Avenue Senior, Bridgeport

Churchview Supportive Living Facility, Chicago Lawn

Island Terrace, Woodlawn

North Town Village 1, Near North Side

Prairie District Apartments, Near South Side

“I want to commend Mayor Lightfoot and Commissioner Novara for their commitment to preserving and creating affordable housing throughout Chicago. Under their leadership, the Department of Housing has made significant progress in protecting renters, sustaining homeowners, and creating more housing opportunities for residents from every background and in all areas of the city,” said Alderman Harry Osterman (48th), Chair, Committee of Housing and Real Estate. “I look forward to continuing to work in partnership to provide a stable, quality home and opportunity to build wealth for every Chicagoan through these vital affordable housing investments.”

The proposals will now move forward with project underwriting, design review, zoning approvals, and City Council approvals for any public subsidy. Closing on these projects is anticipated within the next eight to eighteen months. A complete list of the 51 proposals received for the 2021 funding round can be found at www.chicago.gov/qap.

Today’s announcement is the largest affordable housing announcement in our city’s history and is the first marker in the Chicago Recovery Plan’s ambitious and transformational economic recovery efforts. The Chicago Recovery Plan, a $1.2B once-in-a-lifetime series of investments, focuses on thriving and safe communities, equitable economic recovery, and essential city services. It outlines the strategy for how the City will employ resources in response to the negative impacts of COVID-19 while simultaneously driving economic recovery by making key investments in the hardest-hit neighborhoods and industries to begin to reverse the underlying disparities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to unprecedented investments of over $240 million to support safe and affordable housing, the Chicago Recovery Plan also makes investments in community-based violence prevention and reduction and adds another $176M for small business and tourism and industry support and $87M for one of the largest vacant lot assessment and clean-up programs in the country. Additionally, the plan includes planting tens of thousands of new trees and establishing and improving amenities such as grocery stores, community spaces, and parks.

Today, DOH also opened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) for tenants and landlords financially impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. This second ERAP application round, which will close at 11:59 PM on Saturday, December 18, 2021, includes $102 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and will offer up to 18 months of rental assistance and utility payment assistance for impacted renters. To date, the City of Chicago has provided over $110 million in direct financial assistance and legal services to impacted Chicagoans since the onset of the pandemic.

The latest ERAP application period is part of the Lightfoot Administration’s comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has included economic relief, free legal assistance, and policy changes to protect residents. Renters and landlords can apply online by visiting Chicago.gov/renthelp.

“Mercy Housing Lakefront is thrilled to partner with the City of Chicago, IHDA, CHA, CLIHTF, and the current owners of The Studios as the developer and new owner of what will be The Prairie District Apartments, which will include the full rehab of the existing Studios building as well as a newly constructed addition with family affordable units. We are honored to be part of realizing Mayor Lightfoot’s vision to provide affordable housing for families and individuals in neighborhoods throughout the City of Chicago.”

Mark Angelini, President, Mercy Housing Lakefront

“We are grateful and excited that 4715 N Western is moving to Stage 2 of the City’s LIHTC funding round. 4715 N Western is an exceptional opportunity to improve the Lincoln Square community with a mixed-use, transit-oriented development that also improves neighborhood affordability for a range of incomes. We couldn’t be prouder of the substantial community support we’ve received from neighborhood groups and local businesses alike regarding 4715 N Western’s mixed-use and mixed-income design approach. Thank you to Mayor Lightfoot, Commissioner Novara, and the Department of Housing for this incredible opportunity.”

Will Woodley, The Community Builders

“In a meeting four years ago, Visionary Ventures described their dream project and asked Full Circle to join in partnership. Today's commitment from the City of Chicago moves that dream closer to reality. This development will deliver long-awaited affordable housing, amenities, and wrap-around services while complementing the tremendous community development work happening in Chicago's Native community.”

Lindsey Haines, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development, Full Circle

“The Thrive Englewood team is excited to partner with the City of Chicago to build upon the momentum started with our Englewood Square Shopping Center and bring a new high quality residential development that is designed to attract working families back to Englewood.”

Leon Walker, Managing Partner, DL3 Realty, L.P.

"We are extremely grateful for the City’s approval of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credits for our Imani Senior Housing. We are also very appreciative of the opportunity to develop additional affordable housing for the seniors of Chicago, as a significant part of our overall vision and plans for IMANI VILLAGE.”

James Montgomery Sr., Patricia Eggleston, and Philip Mappa,

on behalf of Imani Village Senior Residences

"The Brinshore-Michaels-Imagine Development team is excited to participate in the redevelopment of Bronzeville with its Legends South A-3 development. This project is the sixth phase in the redevelopment of the former Robert Taylor Homes and will benefit former public housing residents, area residents with moderate incomes and market-rate renters. Bronzeville is making tremendous strides and this balanced development will meet the needs of all of its residents."

Greg Olson, Regional Vice President, Michael Development

“This is a monumental investment for the Austin Community. The Austin United Alliance is thrilled that our project has made it to the next stage of the LIHTC application process. This puts us one step closer to developing what will be a catalytic project for Chicago Avenue’s Soul City corridor and the Austin community.”

Earl L. Chase, Executive Director, Heartland Alliance

“Greater Southwest Development Corporation (GSDC) is proud to partner with the Chicago Department of Housing again after 18 years in order to upgrade a well-used senior living facility located in Chicago Lawn. Strategic investments made by the City of Chicago allow seniors in black and brown neighborhoods such as Chicago Lawn, the opportunity to enjoy supportive living communities right in their neighborhood. GSDC and the 80+ seniors living at Churchview Supportive Living thank Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the DOH Commissioner Marisa Novara for this wonderful investment.”

Christine James, Director of Real Estate Development

Greater Southwest Development Corporation

“On behalf of the LeClaire Partners development team, Cabrera Capital Partners, The Habitat Company, and the Chicago Housing Authority, we would like to thank the Chicago Department of Housing and Alderman Michael Rodriguez for their support of this truly transformational project on the Southwest side of Chicago in the 22nd Ward. “

Martin Cabrea, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Cabera Capital Markets

“With funding from Chicago’s Department of Housing, we will preserve the 116 mixed-income rental units at North Town Village and build 99 new mixed-income units at Parkside of Old Town. Both developments together, when this work is complete, will provide over 1060 for sale and rental units for affordable, market, and returning residents from the former Cabrini Green public housing complex.”

Peter Holsten, President, Managing Broker, Holsten Management Corporation

“POAH is pleased to once again partner with the City of Chicago’s DOH to advance our shared vision of equitable neighborhood revitalization through housing. Support from the DOH has been critical to our success in building and preserving over 2,000 homes in Chicago since 2008. With this week’s announcement of DOH support, we are thrilled to move forward with three projects that will create or preserve 340 homes in Woodlawn, Bridgeport, and Morgan Park.”

Kathleen Day, Senior Project Manager, Preservation of Affordable Housing, Inc.

“We’re happy to be selected as a 2021 awardee of the City of Chicago’s LIHTC! This financing helps move forward the rehabilitation of 70 units in three buildings located in West Town, Humboldt Park, and Logan Square. As housing costs continue to rise in these communities, projects like Boulevard Apartments Preservation go beyond making improvements in buildings; they help families who have become increasingly vulnerable to displacement remain in the neighborhoods they have called home for generations.”

Joy Aruguete, CEO Bickerdike Redevelopment Corporation

"The East Morgan Park Commons development team is delighted and excited to be selected as one of the 2021 LIHTC Awardees. We are forever grateful to Mayor Lightfoot and the entire team at the Department of Housing for modernizing the 2021 QAP process and requirements that have given access to new development teams and partnerships, prioritizing community equity commitments, focusing on catalytic projects for long-term impact, and inspiring hope in areas of the city that have experienced decades of socioeconomic marginalization."

Abraham D. Lacy, President

Far South Community Development Corporation

"The Regenerator is a true testament to what can be envisioned and accomplished when partners come together focused on impact-producing solutions. In this case, housing returning citizens in a long vacant Chicago Public School, with wrap-around case management services and an onsite federally qualified health center is a solution our Englewood community has been waiting for. If not for the determination and fortitude of the Go Green partners (IMAN, Teamwork Englewood, R.A.G.E. (Resident Association of Greater Englewood), and E.G. Woode) we wouldn't be here today. Gorman & Company is honored to be the development partner on this amazing team. Thank you to the City of Chicago and the Department of Housing for moving this great work forward."

Ron Clewer, Illinois Market President, Gorman & Company

“Claretian Associates and Interfaith Housing Development Corporation (both nonprofit Community Housing Development Organizations) are excited about partnering once again to create affordable housing units for individuals and families in the South Chicago neighborhood of Chicago. SACRED will be transformative to the neighborhood in and around 92nd and Burley by creating 81 affordable units and a community grocery store.”

Perry B. Vietti, President, Interfaith Housing Development Corporation

"Related Midwest is honored to receive funding support that will move our affordable and mixed-income housing developments at Western and Gunnison and the next phase of the Lathrop redevelopment forward," said Curt Bailey, president of Related Midwest. "As one of the largest providers of affordable housing in Chicago and Illinois, we are deeply committed to a mission of ensuring that all residents have access to housing that is affordable and provides equitable access to vibrant neighborhoods across the city."

Curt Bailey, President, Related Midwest

