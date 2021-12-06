ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Soldier killed by juvenile, 2 others arrested in Missouri

 5 days ago

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — One soldier was shot and killed and two others were charged with second-degree murder after they allegedly robbed two homes shortly after one of the suspects was married, Missouri authorities said.

Ethan Williams, 23, died of a gunshot wound in Lebanon Friday night, Lebanon police said.

Blake R. Paulson and Zackary Gillis were charged with second-degree murder, burglary and stealing and were being held Monday on no bond in the LaClede County jail. The three men were stationed at Fort Leonard Wood.

A probable cause statement said shortly after Paulson was marred Friday, the three men decided to rob two homes, KOLR-TV reported.

The men, who were armed, allegedly broke into a trailer where no one was home and reportedly took a gaming console. They went to a second home, where they took marijuana and money, according to the statement.

A 16-year-old boy at the home shot at the suspects and Williams was hit. The juvenile was being held Monday at a juvenile center are charges not related to the shooting, police said.

Gillis and Paulson then left Williams body front of Williams’ home, KOLR reported.

Paulson and Gillis later turned themselves in to their sergeant at the base.

Online court records do not name attorneys for either suspect.

