Premier League

Richarlison Equaliser Ruled Out For Offside Against Arsenal By Millimeters

By Ryan Sidle
 5 days ago
Everton fans were left irate after Richarlison's equaliser against Arsenal was ruled out for offside, by the barest of all margins. Rafa Benitez's side headed into their Monday Night Football clash with Mikel Arteta's team absolutely desperate for some points, after their dismal display in last week's Merseyside derby....

SB Nation

Everton 1-1 Arsenal: Live Blog | Richarlison finally scores!

84’ - LUCKY! Nektiah unmarked at the back post, heads against the woodwork, rebound ricochets off him and somehow goes wide with Pickford nowhere. Whew. 79’ - THIRD TIME LUCKY FOR RICHARLISON!! Gray with a beauty of a shot comes off the crossbar and Richarlison reacts quickest to head home! Very on side this time!!
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Arsenal eyeing Everton striker Richarlison to revive attacking threat

Arsenal are showing surprise interest in Everton winger Richarlison. Alexandre Lacazette will be out of contract, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameynag is out of sorts this season. A report in Sport Witness suggests that Mikel Arteta may be interested in bringing the Brazilian to the Emirates Stadium in the summer. Richarlison scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Next Web

FIFA’s new AI tech could stamp out painfully slow offside calls

The offside rule is one of the most controversial and complex laws of soccer. Due to the many factors involved, it’s hard to judge an offside call accurately for referees in a blink of a second. That’s why FIFA, soccer’s governing body, other associations introduced an official position called the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
UEFA
