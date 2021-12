The Dogecoin price analysis is bullish today. Resistance is found at $0.184. Support is present at $0.171. The Dogecoin price analysis report reveals the bulls have strived hard to make a comeback, and so far, they are successful enough as the price has covered a range upward to $0.181 today. A constant downtrend has been following for more than a month as the selling pressure has been high in the market. There have been bullish intervals when the price went up for short periods, but overall, bears have been in the lead mostly. But now, bulls are active and leading the price function for the third day consecutively.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO