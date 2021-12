Wrangler is ending the year with a big splash in China. The Kontoor-owned denim brand unveiled its first standalone Wrangler store in China, following through on the expansion plans it set out earlier this year. Located in the retail-heavy Nanjing Deji Plaza, the store marks an important step forward for the brand. “We have spent the last year building awareness and demand for the Wrangler brand in China through curated product offerings and innovative digital experiences,” said John Gearing, vice president, Kontoor Brands, Asia. “The Nanjing store unveils a new retail store concept that we have designed to excite and engage China’s...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO