HGTV ‘Home Town’ hosts share their holiday decorating tips

Last week in my pilates class, I couldn’t help but overhear my classmates discussing the age-old Christmas question: Do we stick with the artificial tree that’s never let us down, or do we go out on a limb (pun intended) and get a real tree? The pros and cons from a woman beside me on the Megaformer went a little like this: “Well, if we get a real tree, it also does the work of a scented candle, but in that same vein, we have to pick up the thousands of needles that will inevitably coat the floors. Then again, there’s just something so special about a real tree that my kids haven’t experienced yet. But the setup of an artificial tree is so hassle-free that I could do it alone…”

HOME & GARDEN ・ 5 DAYS AGO