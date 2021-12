Pat Gelsinger appears in Portland to talks up the CHIPS Act and its potential to fund semiconductor makers in the U.S. An Intel CEO had not addressed the Oregon Business Plan Leadership Summit for ten years until Pat Gelsinger showed up at the Oregon Convention Center on Monday. The man with the Silicon Valley tan listed his Oregon bona fides before promising that Intel Corp. would never move its manufacturing out of Oregon. An Intel founder who took a 30-year detour through other chipmakers before returning to the top job this year, Gelsinger sought to reassure the locals that Oregon...

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO