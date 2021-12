THIS AFTERNOON: A warm front continues to push across Alabama, and we have a big temperature spread at mid-afternoon. Tuscaloosa reports 75 degrees at 2pm with a dew point of 70, but cooler air is still across Northeast Alabama, where Gadsden reports 55 degrees. The sky is mostly cloudy over the northern half of the state, and a few spotty showers are moving northeast. The warm, unstable air will finally push into the northeast counties of the state tonight, and winds will increase as a cold front approaches.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO