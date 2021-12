A dear friend recently turned 65; for her, it was almost a rite of passage to sign up for Medicare. She’s worked in healthcare for many years and told me she was still “drinking from the firehose” of information overload that came from beginning her journey with Medicare coverage. The requirements and options can feel overwhelming when comparing one plan to another. But doing early homework ensures that you have time to make the wisest decision for yourself. So, today, I wanted to share some information about Medicare that may be helpful to you.

