DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment may have paid up to $103 million in fraudulent unemployment claims, according to a new state audit. Recently, CDLE confirmed it had paid $30 million in fraudulent claims. The audit found the department paid $73 million in “likely or potentially” fraudulent claims. It’s unclear whether the two figures overlap and by how much. The audit uncovered $5 million in fraudulent payments to people in prison; almost $4 million to deceased people; and more than $100,000 to people not old enough to work. Daniel Chase, Chief of Staff for CDLE, admits the pandemic overwhelmed...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO