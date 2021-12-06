Huntington police release name of man killed in crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police have identified the man who was killed in a November 27 single-vehicle crash in the area of 31st Street and 8th Avenue in Huntington.

46-year-old Jason M. Wilson, of Buckhannon, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The crash occurred around 9:00 p.m. Mr. Wilson was the only person in the vehicle.

Police say that Mr. Wilson lost control of the vehicle and crashed on the 31st Street overpass at 8th Avenue.

This accident is still under investigation.

