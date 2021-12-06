ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Slowly Warming Temperatures Before Snow on Friday – Storm Center Update Monday PM December 6

By Scot Mundt
KELOLAND TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be another cold overnight as temperatures fall to the single digits and teens. This will happen with mostly clear skies and light winds. As temperatures slowly warm just above the surface, clouds will thicken late tonight with periods of flurries and light snow showers. Moisture is...

