ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Explore 25 businesses at the downtown Muskegon cookie crawl

By Rose White
MLive
MLive
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MUSKEGON, MI - The cookie crawl is returning to downtown Muskegon on Saturday, Dec. 11. Participants can purchase a tin for $25 to be filled with desserts from...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ann Arbor News

New Ypsilanti café strives to build community through coffee

YPSILANTI, MI -- A new Ypsilanti café is seeking to serve up more than just coffee – it also wants to serve up community. Bridge Community Café, located at 217 West Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti, is aimed at providing a welcoming space, a pay-it-forward coffee system and hosting community-geared events. Co-founded by Sierra Lambert, Maria Pomo Castillo and Noon Ladd, the café is focused on community input and collaboration.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Luca Pastry to bring cannoli bars to Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Luca Pastry will be opening its fourth location in the state in early 2022. Luca Pastry, which will open in Ann Arbor at 3354 Washtenaw Avenue, serves up cakes and pastries, including cannoli, eclairs, French macarons and tarts. It also has locations in Canton, Plymouth and Livonia.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Government
Muskegon, MI
Business
City
Muskegon, MI
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Bobcat Bonnie’s in Grand Rapids offer delicious food in fun, inviting environment

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Bobcat Bonnie’s in Grand Rapids prides itself on serving delicious, American-style food in a fun, welcoming and comfortable environment. “Our space, when you walk in, you’ll notice right away that it’s very bright and very colorful and very modern, and that’s kind of what we look for,” said owner Matt Buskard. “We look for a really warm, fun and inviting environment, because we don’t want it to be your same stuffy, boring restaurant.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Museum#Library#Embroidery#Tins#Willow Lakeshore#Gourmet Food Gifts
The Ann Arbor News

Get a glimpse of the Nite Lites drive-thru holiday display at Michigan International Speedway

BROOKLYN, MI -- If you are looking to get in the holiday spirit, the Nite Lites drive-thru holiday lights display might just do the trick. Motorists can drive through the nearly six miles with about 600 holiday light displays through Dec. 31 -- including holidays -- at Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12 near Brooklyn. The event is drive-thru only.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
MLive

MLive

34K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy