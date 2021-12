It’s Manchester United vs. Arsenal in a Thursday afternoon English Premier League matchup. Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United will be looking to get back on track and out of the midfield of the EPL standings. The club currently sits at 5-3-5 in the standings and has gone 0-1-2 in their last three EPL matches. Along with Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba have led the way offensively. On the other side, Arsenal has been on a roll, moving up to fifth place in the EPL with a record of 7-2-4. Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the club’s leading scorers.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO