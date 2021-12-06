ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rick Darlington leaving Enterprise High to return to Florida coaching

By Ben Thomas
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
After three years at Enterprise, Rick Darlington is returning to the state of Florida. Darlington has resigned as the Wildcats’ head coach and accepted a job as head coach at Deland (Fla.) High, according to multiple media reports. Darlington did not immediately return a...

Comments / 0

Education
AL.com

