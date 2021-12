DAYTONA BEACH — The Notre Dame women’s basketball team edged No. 16 Oregon State 64-62 to earn it's first win over an AP Top 25 team in the Niele Ivey era. Coming off their first loss of the season, Notre Dame (6-1) got off to a fast start, building a 20-point lead heading into the fourth before nearly losing it, only to get a couple of key stops in the closing minutes for a two-point victory.

11 DAYS AGO