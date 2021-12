WAUKOMIS, Okla. — After spending the last 20 seasons as the head coach of the Pioneer baseball team, Dave Riesen feels like the luckiest guy on the planet. He’s led his alma mater to seven state tournament appearances in that time with an overall record of 603-168. He gets to coach at a field named after his dad, John D. Riesen, who was a former coach himself and he gets to work alongside his brother, assistant coach Tim Riesen.

ENID, OK ・ 8 DAYS AGO