Iowa State

Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts

1. Johnston (4) 2-0 78

2. Ames (5) 2-0 76

3. Valley, West Des Moines 2-0 49

4. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 2-0 47

5. Iowa City, City High 2-0 41

6. Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 1-0 30

7. Cedar Falls 1-0 28

8. Sioux City, East 2-0 22

9. Waukee Northwest 1-0 19

10. Waterloo, West 1-0 15

(tie) Mason City 2-0 15

(tie) North Scott, Eldridge 1-0 15

Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley 14. Iowa City, West 9. Dubuque, Senior 8. Burlington 7. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6. Ankeny 4. Waukee 4. Urbandale 3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 3. Des Moines, Hoover 1. Dubuque, Hempstead 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts

1. Ballard (4) 2-0 74

2. Pella (4) 2-0 67

3. Dallas Center-Grimes 2-0 52

4. Carroll 2-0 40

5. Estherville Lincoln Central (1) 2-0 35

6. Denison-Schleswig 3-0 34

(tie) Clear Lake 2-0 34

8. Glenwood 2-0 30

9. Clarke, Osceola 1-0 24

10. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2-0 23

Others receiving votes: Bondurant Farrar 18. Fort Madison 12. Newton 9. Sioux Center 7. Harlan 7. Boone 6. Epworth, Western Dubuque 5. Nevada 5. Marion 4. Grinnell 3. Hampton-Dumont 2. Humboldt 1. West Delaware, Manchester 1. Assumption, Davenport 1. Spencer 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts

1. Western Christian, Hull (6) 2-0 60

2. Aplington-Parkersburg 2-0 50

3. Denver (2) 3-0 44

4. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (1) 2-0 38

5. Anamosa 1-0 34

6. Des Moines Christian 1-0 28

7. Boyden-Hull 1-1 25

8. Cardinal, Eldon 1-0 22

9. Van Meter 1-0 21

10. Northeast, Goose Lake 3-0 20

Others receiving votes: Pella Christian 19. Camanche 17. Unity Christian, Orange City 17. Mediapolis 17. Central Lyon 16. Union, La Porte City 12. Monticello 10. Treynor 9. Rock Valley 8. Gowrie Southwest Valley 8. Clarion-Goldfield 5. Albia 4. South Central Calhoun 4. West Burlington 2. Spirit Lake 2. Wilton 1. AC/GC 1. Ridge View 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5) 3-0 77

2. Montezuma (1) 3-0 49

3. Grand View Christian 2-0 45

4. Janesville (2) 3-0 41

5. Easton Valley 2-0 35

6. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 3-0 33

7. St. Mary's, Remsen 2-0 29

8. Martensdale-St. Marys 3-0 28

9. CAM, Anita 2-0 17

(tie) Keota 3-1 17

(tie) A-H-S-TW, Avoca 2-0 17

Others receiving votes: Moville 13. Lake Mills 12. Newman Catholic, Mason City 11. Tri-Center, Neola 10. New London 9. Belle Plaine 8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7. Springville 7. Winfield-Mount Union 5. South Winneshiek, Calmar 5. Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn 5. West Harrison, Mondamin 4. South O’Brien, Paullina 3. WACO, Wayland 2. Nashua-Plainfield 2. Danville 2. Dunkerton 1. Mount Ayr 1.

