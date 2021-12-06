ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Far Right Is Mobilizing Around Twitter’s New Privacy Rule

By Kelly Weill
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twitter announced a new privacy policy last week as a win for women, minorities, and activists. But the policy has already inspired a wave of trolling, with far-right groups organizing around the tactic, and antiracist activists and women on the left experiencing the brunt of the attacks. Under a...

