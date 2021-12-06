Far Right Is Mobilizing Around Twitter’s New Privacy Rule

It took less than a day for neo-Nazis to start gaming Twitter's new policies, exactly as experts, researchers, and anti-fascist activists warned the racists would. This week, Twitter unveiled a new policy banning “media of private individuals without the permission of the person(s) depicted." Twitter is retroactively applying the rules, which allows malicious actors to report material posted by accounts they’re not fans of and game the system to get that material, or the accounts, taken down according to users. The intent of the policy is seemingly good—to limit harassment and protect political dissidents—but the road to hell is paved with good intentions, and the way this policy was worded made free-speech and anti-fascist actvists worried because of how obviously easy it would be to game it.

