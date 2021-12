A Tax Increment Financing district for the Dakota Estates development has been denied by the Aberdeen City Council. The action was taken during Monday's council meeting. TIF districts are often created to help cover some of the up front expenses for public infrastructure. The funds received are paid back through the property taxes collected on the improvements within the district. Once those expenses are paid off, the higher property taxes collected go to local governments.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO