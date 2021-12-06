Tailgate for Tots raises over $1,000 and 500 toys for Oishei Children's Hospital

The idea for Tailgate for Tots was one that sat in the back of Lorin LeBuff and his daughter Jasmine Stein's minds for a long time.

"We've wanted to do this for years, but with COVID and setbacks it wasn't possible. We're so excited to finally be here," said Stein.

The pair were inspired by Stein's son, who was born prematurely.

"Toys are just one thing we can do. These kids at Oishei need all our love and support. If we can make their holiday a little bit better, it was all worth it," said LeBuff.

Last Bills home game against Indianapolis on November 21st they passed out over a 1,000 flyers to Bills Mafia, plus got a little help from Hammer's Lot.

"We've raised over $1,000 dollars cash plus more than 500 toys, and its not even the end of the day yet," said LeBuff.

Tailgate for Tots is a one-off event, due to the fact that the next Bills home game is after the Christmas holiday. However, the pair plans on hosting more events as the year goes on.