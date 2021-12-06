ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

North Dakota Superintendent Calls Out “Godless Democrat Party”

By Scott McGowan
 5 days ago
"Woke" and "Cancel"...are we tired of these words yet?. I sure am. Here's what I'm reading a lot from all sides... Either you're with me or against me. Either you agree with me or you are trying to cancel me. Either you have awoken to see the inadequacies of your arguments,...

Mitchell Sanderson
5d ago

Now this man needs a raise!!! Everyone with an ounce of sanity should support this man!!!!!!

Elston Gunn
4d ago

This guy's a superintendent? And he has no idea about the founding of our country and constitution regarding the separation of church and state? Should be removed immediately. He's no different than the Taliban.

Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

