Colorado Department of Transportation Will Pay for Your Ride Home

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– There are indications there is a low-level transmission of the omicron strain of COVID-19 in Boulder. State health officials can’t say exactly how much it has spread. (credit: Getty Images) “We are unable to quantify how many cases that detection in the Boulder wastewater municipal represents but we believe it’s likely more than one case, likely some low level of community representation,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. There are two confirmed cases of omicron in Colorado. One in Arapahoe County and one in Boulder. “This is obviously not because we believe that more transmission is occurring here in Colorado than in other parts of the country. We do believe that we have a very robust surveillance system here, both our clinical testing that’s happening as well as our wastewater surveillance system,” said Herlihy. She went on to say that the best defenses are vaccines, face masks and social distancing.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO