CHICAGO (CBS) — In the days leading to Black Friday, a campaign was launched to encourage people to shop at Black-owned businesses. So how did that campaign do on the busiest shopping day of the year? CBS 2’s Jim Williams had a look at the scorecard. No matter your budget, you’ll likely find an attractive holiday gift here at The Silver Room, at 1506 E. 53rd St. in Hyde Park. “The Silver Room is a little bit of everything for everybody,” said owner Eric Williams. “We have prices that range from $5 up to five, six, seven hundred.” Owner Williams has been in business...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO