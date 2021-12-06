Sheriff's office looking for owner of four horses loose in Tulsa County
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owners of four horses found Monday morning.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Monday that the horses were found loose near East 61st Street North and Peoria in the Turley area.
See the full post here .
The sheriff's office is asking whoever is looking to claim the horses to call 918-596-5704.
